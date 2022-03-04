NGOs, private sector urged to participate in national clean-ups

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has urged non-governmental organisations (NGO)s and the private sector to take heed of President Mnangagwa’s declaration of national clean-ups.

Speaking during a clean-up at Harare Gardens this morning, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said these were not only limited to Government organisations and the public sector.

“We call upon all organisations to take heed of the declaration by the President of the nation that we should do it as a collective in sync with what he has said,” Dr Sibanda said.

“It should not only be a whole Government within the public sector but it should be other non-governmental agencies as well as the private sector.

“As we all know, this is a result of the declaration made by His Excellency, the President that the first Friday of every month we should go out to clean up areas where we see there is some array of concentration or dirt as a result of non-performance by those who were assigned to do so.

“We know that people deferred possibly because of the Covid-19 so that was not happening for almost the whole year but last week the President mentioned that because of the improved environment, this is the time to start again.”