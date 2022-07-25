Ngezi Platinum fire Mwaruwari

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premiership football club Ngezi Platinum Stars have fired coach Benjani Mwaruwari just four months into his three-year contract.

The former Warriors skipper has been under increasing pressure after failing to put on convincing performances since his appointment in March.

And his team’s 1-0 defeat to Yadah on Saturday worsened an already precarious situation he has been in with the management wielding the axe this morning.

The club is expected to issue a statement later today.

It was not immediately clear whether Mwaruwari has been chased away together with his entire backroom staff.