Ngezi Platinum fire Mwaruwari

25 Jul, 2022 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Ngezi Platinum fire Mwaruwari Benjani Mwaruwari

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premiership football club Ngezi Platinum Stars have fired coach Benjani Mwaruwari just four months into his three-year contract.

The former Warriors skipper has been under increasing pressure after failing to put on convincing performances since his appointment in March.

And his team’s 1-0 defeat to Yadah on Saturday worsened an already precarious situation he has been in with the management wielding the axe this morning.

The club is expected to issue a statement later today.

It was not immediately clear whether Mwaruwari has been chased away together with his entire backroom staff.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting