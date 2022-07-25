Henrietta Rushwaya trial starts

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Henrietta Rushwaya’s trial on allegations of bribing a Zimbabwe Civil Aviation Authority employee US$5 000 to pass security check points at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with gold opened today at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Rushwaya is charged with bribery.

Rushwaya, who is represented by lawyer Mr Peter Patisani, denied the charges saying she had no reason to bribe the Aviation employee since she had nothing to hide.

Rushwaya told the court that she had no criminal intent but innocently carried the wrong bag containing gold and had no intention to smuggle the said gold to Dubai.

She said she voluntarily placed the bag on check points.

Rushwaya said the allegations were raised to soil her good reputation as the mining federation president.

She appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.

Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa and Miss Sheila Mupindu are appearing for the State.