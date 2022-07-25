Henrietta Rushwaya trial starts

25 Jul, 2022 - 10:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Henrietta Rushwaya trial starts Henrietta Rushwaya

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

 

Henrietta Rushwaya’s trial on allegations of bribing a Zimbabwe Civil Aviation Authority employee US$5 000 to pass security check points at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with gold opened today at the Harare Magistrates Court.

 

Rushwaya is charged with bribery.

 

Rushwaya, who is represented by lawyer Mr Peter Patisani, denied the charges saying she had no reason to bribe the Aviation employee since she had nothing to hide.

 

Rushwaya told the court that she had no criminal intent but innocently carried the wrong bag containing gold and had no intention to smuggle the said gold to Dubai.

 

She said she voluntarily placed the bag on check points.

 

Rushwaya said the allegations were raised to soil her good reputation as the mining federation president.

 

She appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.

 

Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa and Miss Sheila Mupindu are appearing for the State.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting