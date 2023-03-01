New trial date for Mupfumira

01 Mar, 2023 - 15:03 0 Views
0 Comments
New trial date for Mupfumira Prisca Mupfumira

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

THE new trial date for former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Ngoni Masoka, on criminal abuse of office as public officers and concealing a transaction from a principal charges, has been set for the end of this month.

Mupfumira and Masoka’s trial has been slated for March 27 at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The trial was halted in 2021 following the elevation of the then Chief Magistrate, now Justice Mr Munamato Mutevedzi, to the position of a judge.

The matter was then pronounced a de novo, prompting the matter to be re-started.

Mupfumira and Masoka, through their lawyers, notified the State when they appeared before Magistrate Mrs Stanford Mambanje that they will apply for a refusal of further remand if the trial fails to start on March 27.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting