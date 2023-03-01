New trial date for Mupfumira

Senior Court Reporter

THE new trial date for former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Ngoni Masoka, on criminal abuse of office as public officers and concealing a transaction from a principal charges, has been set for the end of this month.

Mupfumira and Masoka’s trial has been slated for March 27 at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The trial was halted in 2021 following the elevation of the then Chief Magistrate, now Justice Mr Munamato Mutevedzi, to the position of a judge.

The matter was then pronounced a de novo, prompting the matter to be re-started.

Mupfumira and Masoka, through their lawyers, notified the State when they appeared before Magistrate Mrs Stanford Mambanje that they will apply for a refusal of further remand if the trial fails to start on March 27.