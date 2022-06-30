New platform to enhance China-African trade ties

BEIJING. – A new platform to promote economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa was established in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Asia-Africa Innovation Cooperation Centre was set up following President Xi Jinping’s proposal made at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2018 to set up a China-Africa center on innovation cooperation to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among young people in China and Africa, according to the Administrative Committee of Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone.

The centre was jointly set up by the committee, the embassies of a number of African nations in China and Chinese companies including Asia-Africa Silk Road International Business Co.

It is set to become an important channel through which Chinese and African entrepreneurs can set up and develop business more efficiently, the zone’s administrative committee said.

The committee said it will intensify cooperation with African countries and improve the business environment and services, with the center facilitating China-Africa cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, science and technology, environmental protection, culture, tourism and talent cultivation.

Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice-president of Ghana, applauded the establishment of the centre and the deep friendship and cooperation between China and Ghana.

“The establishment of the Asia-Africa Innovation Cooperation Centre, with the inclusion of a Ghana pavilion, is a further indication of the greater commitment between our two countries,” he said via video link at the launch ceremony of the centre on Tuesday.

The range of Chinese investment in Ghana is very wide and covers areas including agriculture, health, infrastructure, industries and services. – ChinaDaily.com