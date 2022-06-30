NACZ embarks on film and television sector strategy

Arts Reporter

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has commenced the process of drafting a strategy for the Zimbabwe film sector, which is expected to lead to the revitalisation and expansion of the sector.

Committee members to sit on the strategy plan includes Raisedon Baya, Joseph Bunga, Knox Chatiza, Munyaradzi Chidzonga, Stephen Chigorimbo, Kudzai Chikomo, Dr Kelvin Chikonzo, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Daves Guzha, Rumbidzai Katedza, Marian Kunonga, Ben Mahaka, Nakai Matema, Ignatius Matope, Professor Nhamo Mhiripiri, Cont Mhlanga, Charles Munganasa, Antony Mutambira, Joe Njagu, Amanda Ranganawa, Priscila Sithole, Richard Tenton and Dr Rino Zhuwarara.

The film strategy follows the successful launch of the Zimbabwe Music Strategy unveiled earlier this month, which is part of the NACZ vision of having different cultural and creative sector strategies produced in the mould of the National Cultural and Creative Industries Strategy launched by the Government in 2020.

“The NACZ is leveraging on the expertise obtained by its team comprising staff and CCS practitioners in the crafting of the Music Strategy to develop the Film Strategy as well as the Visual, literary and other sector strategies in the immediate future,” said NACZ executive director Nicholas Moyo.

“Film and television have become the second sector to have a strategy developed following the realisation that the production and distribution of film and audio visual works is one of the most dynamic growth sectors in the world with a huge potential for attracting commercial investment and capacity to employ a large number of youths and women in high-skilled jobs.”

Moyo said according to the latest UNESCO African Film Industry Report, the film sector accounted for over US$5 billion in revenues and employs over five million people across the Africa, with a potential to generate US$20 billion and employ up to 20 million people.

“The film strategy is meant to respond to the challenges bedevilling the local industry which include the largely informal nature of operations by players, piracy and illegal exploitation of audio-visual content as well as a lack of clear distribution infrastructure,” said Moyo.

“The strategy is expected to leverage the increased participation of women behind and in front of the camera, the licensing of new television stations and the new ability to monetise online content on social media platforms YouTube, Netflix and other prospective local mobile video services.”

Moyo said the preliminary stage of the film strategy development began in May with the hosting of a stakeholders’ workshop in Harare which attracted over 35 practitioners in the Film and Television sector from the different provinces in the country.

“The workshop examined the state of the film sector in Zimbabwe, the expectations for the strategy drafting process and submitted nominations for the National Team members who will be tasked with the production of the strategy,” he said.

“23 prominent filmmakers and academics have been selected for the national team and an induction workshop for them will be held in Harare tomorrow to kick-start the actual crafting of the strategy.”