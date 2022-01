Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has set new passport fees that will take immediate effect.

The new fees are US$100 for an ordinary passport and US$200 for an emergency one.

The new fees were gazetted by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe in Statutory Instrument 3 of 2022 cited as Citizenship (Passport Fees) Regulations of 2022.