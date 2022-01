Part of the 698 heifers that President Mnangagwa is set to hand over to youths across all the provinces under the National Youths Livestock Scheme in Kwekwe today.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

President Mnangagwa has arrived at DCK Farm, about 60km out of Kwekwe where he is launching the National Youths Livestock Scheme.

Thousands of youths from across the country have thronged the farm where each province is expected to get its share from the over 600 herd that has been mobilised under the scheme.