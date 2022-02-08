New dates for IHF Trophy Zone Six announced

08 Feb, 2022 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
New dates for IHF Trophy Zone Six announced

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six that was moved from April, is now scheduled to take place in July.

IHF, together with the African Handball Confederation (CAHB), decided to reschedule all the 2022 IHF Trophy’s tournaments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Zone Six, Zimbabwe were initially scheduled to host the competition for the Under-20 and Under-18 men from April 25 to 30.

The regional tournament is now scheduled to run from July 10 to 16.

The Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex and City Sports Centre are the competition venues.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting