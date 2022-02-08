New dates for IHF Trophy Zone Six announced

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six that was moved from April, is now scheduled to take place in July.

IHF, together with the African Handball Confederation (CAHB), decided to reschedule all the 2022 IHF Trophy’s tournaments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Zone Six, Zimbabwe were initially scheduled to host the competition for the Under-20 and Under-18 men from April 25 to 30.

The regional tournament is now scheduled to run from July 10 to 16.

The Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex and City Sports Centre are the competition venues.