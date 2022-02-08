Mahere case postponed

08 Feb, 2022 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Mahere case postponed Fadzayi Mahere

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

The State has today indicated that it wants to call the investigating officer handling the matter in which Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere is charged with publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State to explain the delay in engaging Twitter in its investigations.

 

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, told the court that they want one detective Constable Moyo to appear in court on February 15 to outline progress made in their investigations regarding issues with Twitter.

 

Mahere, through her lawyer Mr David Drury and Chris Mhike, opposed the State’s application for postponement saying there has been an inordinate delay in completion of the investigations.

 

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje ruled in State’s favour and allowed the matter to be postponed to February 15 when detective Constable Moyo is expected to appear in court.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting