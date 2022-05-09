NetOne avails education bundle for E-Learning services

NetOne chief operating officer Mr Jeremiah Munembe interacts with students at Kundayi High School last week during the availing of the education data bundle

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Telecommunications company NetOne in partnership with a local firm, Leaptech, have availed a new education data bundle to promote the use of E-Learning services.

The availing of the bundle is accompanied by several capacitation programmes introduced as mitigatory measures to issues of affordability that are stalking schools, especially those with learners drawn from low-income backgrounds.

Speaking recently during the official availing of the bundle at Kundayi High School in Concession, NetOne chief operating officer Mr Jeremiah Munembe said this was a step towards bridging the digital gap in schools.

“The availing of this educational bundle comes as a means of alleviating the challenges being faced by schools in terms of affordability to have a successful implementation of E-Learning services,” he said.

“In areas where internet connectivity is low, we are working towards infrastructural development so that there is improvement and at the same time let me stress that the educational bundle is strictly designed to serve educational purposes and not developed for social media platforms,”

Also as a means to increase the sustainability of the project, Leaptech said it has engaged several stakeholders to assist schools with capacitation programmes for income generation.

“As a way of creating sustainability, Leaptech has come up with capacitation programmes to assist with income generation projects for schools which will aid in dealing with issues of affordability.

“We have also been accompanied by the Women’s Bank team which is here to provide financial solutions to schools and we have since partnered with agriculture stakeholders like National Tested Seeds so that capacitation programmes are created to enhance financial stability for the enhancement of online learning,” said Leaptech operations director Mr Pascal Mabvuva.