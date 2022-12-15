National heroine Mtero buried

President Mnangagwa, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa (right) and Defence and War Veterans Minister, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (left) stand behind a casket bearing the body of the late National Heroine Cde Betty Flora Mtero at the national Heroes Acre in Harare.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today presided over the burial of national heroine, Cde Betty Flora Mtero at the National Heroes Acre.

In his eulogy, President Mnangagwa chronicled the huge contribution made by Cde Mtero before and after independence saying the nation had lost a true patriot who remained loyal to the end.

Pallbearers accompany the casket carrying the body of national heroine Cde

Betty Flora Mtero to her final resting place at the National Heroes Acre.

“Cde Mtero was dedicated to the cause of ending colonial rule in Zimbabwe. She was one of the early members of the National Democratic Party, Zapu and Zanu PF as well as a member of the underground committee serving freedom fighters during the liberation struggle,” said President Mnangagwa.

Her home in Bulawayo, said President Mnangagwa, was a safe haven for political activists.

“Soon after hosting the funeral of the late Dr Samuel Parirenyatwa, her family home was petrol bombed by Rhodesian forces,” said President Mnangagwa.

Cde Mtero died on 6 December 2022 at her Glen Lorne residence in Harare.

She was 90.