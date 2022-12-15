Zim Cricket coach Makunura dies

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket woke up to sad news of the death of national team fielding coach, Shepherd Tichaendepi Makunura, who passed away in the early hours today.

Makunura (46) succumbed to illness at a private hospital in Harare.

At the time of his death, he was also head coach of Masvingo-based Southern Rocks, where he led some national team players like Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza and Roy Kaia.

He has served the game in different capacities, including being head coach of Zimbabwe A team.

Makunura is survived by his wife, Sinikiwe Mpofu, a former Zimbabwe international cricketer who is the current Zimbabwe senior women’s national team assistant coach, and two children.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni – on behalf of the ZC Board, Management, Staff and Players – has expressed condolences on the passing of a loyal and dedicated servant of cricket.

“On behalf of Zimbabwe Cricket, our deepest sympathies are with his family, colleagues and friends as they come to terms with losing such an affable and wonderful man,” Makoni said.

“We have lost one of our very best coaches, an unsung hero of our game who has been instrumental in the unearthing and nurturing of many of Zimbabwe’s talented players.

“We are grateful for his immense contributions to the sport in Zimbabwe and beyond and the void that he has left will be hard to fill.

“Sheppy was a much-loved and humble person and his smiling face and positive attitude will be sadly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Sinikiwe, his family and friends at this devastatingly sad time.”