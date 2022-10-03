National hero Nkomo burial set for today

Africa Moyo-Deputy News Editor

The burial of liberation war stalwart Cde Highten Nkomo is set to take place today at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

In an interview last night, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary, Mr Aaron Nhepera, said President Mnangagwa will preside over the burial.

“All is set for the burial of national hero Cde Highten Nkomo at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow (today),” he said.

“Everything is now in place and President Mnangagwa will preside over the burial of Cde Nkomo.

“The body is lying in state at the Charles Gumbo Barracks from where it will be taken to the National Shrine ahead of burial.”

Mr Nhepera said people were expected to start arriving at the national shrine from 8am before the ceremony begins at 10am.

Cde Nkomo died on September 14 at his homestead at the age of 70.

A church service was held in his honour at his rural home in Bengo, Gwanda South last Friday.

He was described by many people who spoke during the church service as a man of few words, but with political maturity.

Zanu PF representative, Cde Witness Ncube, said: “We have lost a father figure, this is the man who left a legacy, especially for our youths that we need to be conscious of history.

“This man is a legend, he was a beacon and an inspiration to most of us who joined the struggle later.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South, Abednico Ncube, urged the community to jealously guard the fruits of independence.

“As a province, we have lost a liberator, we need to be steadfast in guarding jealously the gains of our independence that Cdes like Mzamo fought for,” he said.

Born in Zambia on January 12, 1952 to Zimbabwean immigrants, Cde Nkomo did his primary education in Kapopo under Chief Mungule.

As the wave of nationalism swept across Southern Africa in the sixties, Cde Nkomo retraced his footsteps to his motherland and joined the Zimbabwean military wing ZIPRA.

He rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Chief of Training in the ZIPRA High command.

Cde Nkomo is survived by his wife, Felicia Dube, three children and one grandchild.