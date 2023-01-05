National Cross Country to be held at Bindura University

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Cross Country returns to Mashonaland Central after a long time when Bindura University host the competition on January 16.

This is the first major competition of the year.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara said they are using the event to prepare for next month’s World Cross Country.

“This is the first major competition of the year as part of preparations for the World Cross Country that will take place in Australia in February.

“We are expecting a big turn out from all the ten provinces and we are happy with the preparations by the province,” said Tagara.