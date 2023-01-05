National Cross Country to be held at Bindura University

05 Jan, 2023 - 11:01 0 Views
0 Comments
National Cross Country to be held at Bindura University Bindura University host the competition on January 16

The Herald

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Cross Country returns to Mashonaland Central after a long time when Bindura University host the competition on January 16.

This is the first major competition of the year.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara said they are using the event to prepare for next month’s World Cross Country.

“This is the first major competition of the year as part of preparations for the World Cross Country that will take place in Australia in February.

“We are expecting a big turn out from all the ten provinces and we are happy with the preparations by the province,” said Tagara.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting