Former Mighty Warriors star Machingura dies

Sports Reporter

FORMER Mighty Warriors striker Rufaro Machingura has died.

She passed on this morning at her house in Retreat, Waterfalls, Harare.

She was 30.

Machingura was the hero when Zimbabwe lifted their only ever COSAFA Championship title at Rufaro in 2011.

Her five-goal haul in a match against Malawi powered the Mighty Warriors to the semi-finals.

However, the talented forward fell prey to drug and substance abuse resulting in her being axed by Black Rhinos Queens three years ago.

She is survived by a two-month old baby boy.

Mourners are gathered at her house in Retreat.

Her brother-in-law Jimmy Mukangairwa told The Herald this morning that they were removing her body from her house where she passed on after complaining of side pain for some time. He said the funeral arrangements will be announced later in the day.

Zimbabwe Women’s Football League have expressed their sadness over the untimely death.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and the football fraternity. Praying for God’s comforting Love during this difficult period,” read the statement from the league.