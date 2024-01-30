  • Today Tue, 30 Jan 2024

National Assembly resumes sitting

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The National Assembly resumed sitting Tuesday after a month and a half long recess for the festive season.

Recently elected Representative for Binga North, Chineka Muchimba took his oath of office following his election following the recall of former MP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda who was elected on a CCC ticket.

Meanwhile, CCC legislators who are serving a four-sittings suspension from Parliament for their rowdy behaviour during the swearing-in of Mabvuku-Tafara MP, Cde Pedzisai Sakupwanya in December last year.

