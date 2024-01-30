Speaker Mudenda in SA for Oversight Summit

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe, Advocate Jacob Francis Mudenda, is in Cape Town, South Africa, attending the South Africa Legislative Sector Oversight Summit which kicked off Tuesday at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

The Summit, which is being held under the theme, “Striving for Oversight that ensures the realisation of a better life for all South Africans – Examining the efficacy of oversight and exploring ways to improve the quality of governance,” is being attended by Speakers from the SADC Region and beyond at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Participants at the Summit are expected to reflect on the effectiveness of the legislative sector in the implementation of constitutional mandates, explore transformational approaches and strategies to ensure the effectiveness of sector oversight, share experiences within the sector and exchange ideas with regional, continental and international counterparts on effective oversight practices and explore partnerships and opportunities for collaboration with relevant and critical role players in the oversight ecosystem.

In welcoming delegates to the Summit, the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, Ms Mapisa-Nqakula, emphasised that though the theme focuses on the South African legislative sector, the Summit is an opportunity for all the participants to share experiences on the current challenges with existing oversight models and harness best international practice to enhance oversight.

Advocate Mudenda, who is leading in the development of the Parliament of Zimbabwe Institutional Strategic Plan (2024-2028), is

expected to share Parliament of Zimbabwe’s experiences in effective oversight practices and draw from the input of his counterparts to incorporate

transformational approaches and strategies that strengthen Parliamentary oversight.