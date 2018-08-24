Nation urged to abide by Court determination

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Government yesterday commended Zimbabweans for maintaining peace and tranquillity during and after the election petition hearing at the Constitutional Court (Concourt) on Wednesday, saying the momentum should be maintained even after today’s ruling by the Apex Court.

The Concourt today delivers its judgment on an election petition in which MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is challenging President Mnangagwa’s victory in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba — sitting with other eight judges — on Wednesday heard the parties’ arguments.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister and zanu-pf national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during Wednesday’s hearing should be maintained.

“As the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict tomorrow (today), let the nation embrace the outcome with calm, decency, sobriety and genial composure,” he said.

“The unity and peace evident throughout the country is highly commendable inclusive of the admirable tranquillity displayed by the citizenry in general throughout the Constitutional Court. We must avoid any form of violence irrespective of the outcome.”

Cde Khaya Moyo added: “The world is watching with glee. This glorious moment must not be squandered but extended to the future and remain the nation’s political centre pivot for generations to come.”

He said Zimbabweans should remain united with energy being expended on economic development.

“The focus should be on unity, peace, non-violence and promotion of irreproachable national conduct,” he said.

“We are one family, one people and one nation. Forward with economic emancipation. What unites us is greater than what divides us. Violence does not solve anything.”

He said Zimbabwean democracy had matured as the Apex Court beamed the proceedings live.

“We must also consider ourselves spectacular in the sense that we are amongst the first in this part of the world to televise such an event,” he said.

“Ours was beamed live by ZTV and it was done professionally. This is a sign of a very mature democracy and that we have nothing to hide.”

Ambassador Khaya Moyo’s statement came at a time some unknown forces were reportedly circulating social media messages urging people to provoke the police in the hope of instigating a repeat of the August 1 riots that culminated in the death of six people in Harare.

Mr Chamisa is challenging President Mnangagwa’s 50,67 percent win in the polls against the 44,3 percent he amassed.

Violence erupted in Harare on August 1 when MDC-Alliance supporters accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of delaying to announce the Presidential results.

The opposition supporters went on a rampage, smashing shop windows, stoning and burning cars and destroying billboards in protests that also left six people dead.

President Mnangagwa has blamed the opposition MDC-Alliance for the violence adding that a commission of inquiry would be set up to investigate the deaths.