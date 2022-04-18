Nation celebrates Uhuru

Herald Reporters

Zimbabwe celebrates its 42nd Independence Day today with festivities to mark the day being held across the country under the theme: “Leaving no one and no place behind.”

The main celebrations will be held in Bulawayo in line with the Government’s devolution thrust.

In the Midlands celebrations will be held at Mkoba Stadium.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Cde Larry Mavima said while the main celebrations will be in Bulawayo, people from Midlands should come in their numbers to celebrate the freedom day.

“It’s a milestone that we have grown in leaps and bounds since we gained our independence. It is a worthy celebration especially with the development that is taking place everywhere around the country. It is worthy for us all to spare the day and celebrate together our achievements and goals,” he said.

In Matabeleland South, the independence commemorations will be held at Pelandaba Stadium in the provincial capital of Gwanda.

Provincial secretary for devolution Ms Lathiso Dhlamini said they had covered a lot of work on the ground and were ready to roll.

Those who will fail to make it to Gwanda should gather at other centres in all the seven administrative districts.

“We are very much ready for the big day and have lined up a lot of activities at the centres around the province.

The provincial celebrations will be in Gwanda at Pelandaba Stadium, while some people will gather at selected district centres,” said Ms Dhlamini.

Mashonaland East Provincial Secretary for Devolution Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa said all was set for the celebrations.

“We have completed all the preparations for this day and all is set. The main event will be held in Marondera at Rudhaka Stadium. However, all the nine administrative districts across the province will commemorate the day.

“Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will officiate at this important event.”

He urged the whole province to turn out in their numbers to celebrate the day where the nation attained its freedom.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga attended the final rehearsals yesterday in Bindura.

She urged people to come attend today’s celebrations, for the first time after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Minister proceeded to spend time at the children’s party at Bindura University of Science Education’s Chawagonahapana campus where schoolchildren from six districts in the province gathered.

“The purpose of this gathering is to ensure that children mingle and exchange ideas that have a bearing on academics. Challenges that lie along your path as you grow include drug and substance abuse, early child marriages, gender based violence among others,” she said.

“Be warned not to be trapped in these vices. We urge you to become responsible young people to guarantee yourselves a prosperous future and we are also charged with the responsibility to ensure that yours rights are protected.”

The children expressed their knowledge on the liberation struggle and vision 2030 through poet, song and dance.

In Masvingo, the main celebrations will be held at Mucheke Stadium where Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira will officiate.

Minister Chadzamira will read the presidential speech with entertainment lined up for the day.

Provincial Information Officer Mr Rodgers Irimayi said all was set for the day.

“Everything is now in place for the independence festivities and the main event will be held at Mucheke Stadium where the Minister of State will read the presidential speech before mass displays and other activities to entertain the people.

“In Chiredzi and other districts preparations for the important day have also been completed and all is set for celebrations,” said Mr Irimayi.

A highlight for the celebrations will be a soccer match pencilled for 3pm at Mucheke stadium.

“We are expecting a capacity crowd and we appeal for everyone to make sure they are wearing their face masks.”

A visit to Mucheke Stadium showed workmen putting final touches including banners ahead of the important day.