NAM adds voice to sanctions removal call

Herald Correspondent

Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states have joined the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the African Union (AU) in calling for the immediate and unconditional removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

NAM, which is head-quartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, is the second largest organisation after the United Nations (UN), with 120 member states from the developing world, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organisations.

Speaking during the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of NAM held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Fredrick Shava, said meaningful deliberations on issues related to the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe were topical at the summit.

“People have consolidated their position behind the call by SADC to bring to an end the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe,” he said.

Ambassador Shava said member states welcomed the decision of the Heads of State and Government of SADC to declare October 25 as a day of solidarity with Zimbabwe to call for the removal of the sanctions.

The NAM Summit was held from October 25 to 26 under the theme, “Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world”.

Speaking on behalf of President Mnangagwa during the summit, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said the President was looking forward to participating, but had to remain in Zimbabwe to preside over the country’s anti-sanctions campaign.

“These sanctions continue to stifle Government’s efforts to revive the economy and to pursue its agenda of becoming a peaceful and prosperous upper middle income country by 2030,” he said.

“The so-called restrictive measures are a major human rights violation that has brought untold suffering upon ordinary citizens and has heavily prejudiced the economy of bilateral and multilateral financial support over the last 18 years.”

President Mnangagwa presided over the main anti-sanctions gathering at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday and urged the US to borrow a leaf from the EU which was gradually softening its stance on Zimbabwe.

Republic of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev assumed chairmanship of the NAM, which was passed on from Venezuela at the summit that brought together heads of state from various NAM member states.

In his inaugural speech, President Aliyev urged member states to uphold the Bandung Principles and strengthen cooperation while upholding multilateralism.

The Bandung Principles have their origins from 1955 when representatives from 29 governments from Asia and Africa gathered in Bandung, Indonesia, to discuss peace and the role of the Third World in the Cold War, economic development and decolonisation.

The core principles of Bandung are political self-determination, mutual respect for sovereignty, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs and equality.