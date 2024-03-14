Mvuma police investigate murder case after body found in mine shaft

Midlands Bureau

POLICE in Mvuma are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a male adult body stashed in a mine shaft.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the body was discovered on Monday around 3 PM, at a Plot in the outskirts of Mvuma where illegal mining activities were taking place.

“The now deceased was identified as Nqabutho Mguni (47) of LVD, Mvuma. Circumstances are that Mguni left his home on March 7, at about 5:20 pm going to a nearby Nyamafufu area to collect his cellphone,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Mguni, who was supposed to commence duty as a security guard at 6 pm, did not return home.

“His workmate Luckson Mwelasi (36) whom he was staying with, had to work alone for the night before filling a missing person report at Mvuma Police station on March 8,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said on Monday a passerby discovered the body of Mguni lying in a shaft and reported to the police.

He said mining experts assisted in retrieving the body which had several injuries all over.

“The matter is being treated as murder and we are appealing to members of the public who might have information of what could have caused the death of Mguni to contact any Police Station,” he said.