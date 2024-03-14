Govt distributes over 14 000 computers to schools

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

MORE than 14 000 computers have been distributed to 719 schools nationwide under the ongoing e-learning programme being spearheaded by the Second Republic through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

As part of this programme, over 2 400 institutions have been supported with connectivity and internet bandwidth since 2018, while 400 school laboratories have been set up nationwide.

The e-learning programme, which is mainly focused on rural schools, has equipped them with computer and science laboratories, in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind.

Recently, while making a presentation on the contribution of the ICT sector towards achieving Vision 2030, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera said the Government had injected over $11 million towards e-learning.

“Since 2018, 2 453 institutions have received connectivity and Internet bandwidth support,” Dr Mavetera said.

“14 239 computers have been distributed to 719 schools and 400 school laboratories have been set up under the Second Republic’s e-Learning programme.

“E-learning initiatives under the New Dispensation have been financed to the tune of USD 11 769 917.”

In each of these schools, the Government has equipped computer laboratories with a minimum of 30 computers, providing students with the tools they need for e-learning activities.

To date, Government, has through POTRAZ, distributed over 2 400 laptops to 120 schools in Mashonaland Central.

In December last year, secondary schools in Mashonaland Central which include Horseshoe Secondary School, Mushoshoma High School and Magaya Secondary School received 30 laptops each, a multi-purpose printer, and a projector for their ICT laboratories.

Over 1 000 computers were distributed to schools in Matabeleland North and other provinces also received their fair share.

NDS1 identifies ICTs as a key enabler of economic development and the entrenchment of ICTs across all national development strategies, as critical for the attainment of universal access by 2030.

The ICT labs are part of the ICT Lab per School Programme which is being carried by the Government through POTRAZ.

This comes at a time when the Government is working on connecting more than 3 000 schools to the internet through YahClick, once it pays off its US$850 000 debt to service providers.

The Ministry of ICT is also expected to embark on a mobile digital literacy campaign, which will involve taking digital education and support to the most remote areas and bringing technology and knowledge to the ‘last person’ in the country.

The Second Republic launched the national ICT drive in 2018, in a bid to steer home-grown ICT solutions to the country’s problems.

Under the innovation drive, over 82 innovators have so far received funding from the Government to develop their innovations from ideas to commercial levels.