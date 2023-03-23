Muzarabani District makes strides in forest conservation

The International Day of Forests was this year commemorated in Muzarabani District, Mashonaland Central where concerted efforts have been made in the conservation of forest.

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Muzarabani is one of the districts that still has vast tracts of forests and people derive livelihoods from harvesting indigenous fruits and beekeeping.

The Forestry Commission, in partnership with the Global Environmental Fund Round 6 has resuscitated four central tree seedling producing nurseries to supply the province with 10 million tree seedlings annually.

The guest of honour, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said sustainable management of forest provides employment opportunities and renewable material.

Minister Ndlovu was represented by his Communications Manager Ms Nora Takaendesa.

“Forest eco-systems are vital in the maintenance of bio-diversity, climate regulation, water and soil quality. Also, pollination which is essential for sustainable agri-food systems and feeding the growing national population,” he said.

“Forests are an indispensable resource and integral part of natural capital which is central to the wealth of environmental systems.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Monica Mavhunga said the GEF 6 project in Mbire and Muzarabani has made commendable efforts in enhancing forest protection.

In a speech read on her behalf by Director Provincial Coordination Mr Cosmas Chiringa, Minister Mavhunga said the province has experienced significant forest extent from tobacco farming and mining.

“However, efforts are being made through the Forestry Commission, local authorities and stakeholders to curb the disappearance of trees from the environment,” she said.