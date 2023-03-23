Man in court for raping a minor

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A 42-year-old man from Harare has appeared in court for allegedly raping a minor.

Moses Ngwena appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with two counts of rape.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to April 5.

The State alleged that sometime last year in August, Ngwena and the complainant were residing close to each other.

The complainant’s mother went to her workplace leaving the minor at home alone.

Ngwena then invited the complainant into his house and he proposed love to her and she rejected his proposal.

On another day, Ngwena invited the minor to his room fondled her breasts asking if she had made up her mind to his proposal and she turned down the proposal again.

In that same month, Ngwena asked her to come to his room and that is when he raped her once without protection.

After the act, Ngwena threatened to harm the complainant if she disclosed the matter to anyone and she complied.

On another separate day, Ngwena raped her again.