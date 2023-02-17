Mutyakureva joins Ngezi Platinum Stars

Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos player and assistant coach Philemon Mutyakureva has joined Ngezi Platinum Stars ahead of the 2023 Premier Soccer League season.

Mutyakureva will work under Takesure Chiragwi, who was appointed head coach towards the end of last year after impressing the management with a top four finish as interim coach.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars is proud to announce the appointment of Philemon Mutyakureva as first team assistant coach. We welcome coach Philemon to Madamburo,” said the club in a statement.

Mutyakureva is joining the Mhondoro side from BN Academy, where he has worked as head coach for the Under-20 side from 2018.

Previously he had served as Callisto Pasuwa’s understudy at Dynamos for three years between 2012 and 2014 and winning two titles during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.