Mutsonziwa appointed acting PG

Herald Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed deputy prosecutor-general, Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa, as the acting prosecutor general following the recent resignation of Mr Kumbirai Hodzi on medical grounds.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said Mr Mutsonziwa’s appointment was with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 340 of the Constitution, appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa as acting prosecutor general following the resignation of former Prosecutor General, Mr Kumbirai Hodzi. The appointment is with immediate effect,” Dr Sibanda said.

Mr Hodzi, who resigned from his position on March 1 is a lawyer by profession and had been at the helm of the country’s prosecution since 2018 after he replaced Advocate Ray Goba.

He was appointed first in an acting capacity in 2018 before being elevated to a substantive role in 2019, a position he held until the time of his resignation.

Mr Hodzi was one of the 10 candidates who were interviewed publicly for the esteemed post in 2018.

The other candidates were Mrs Noria Mashumba, Mrs Florence Ziyambi, Ms Jessie Majome, Mrs Wendy Chingeya, Justice Maphios Cheda, Mr Misheck Hogwe, Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Mr Edmund Marondedza and Mr Tichaona Mantsebo.

Prior to July 24, 2018 when he was appointed in an acting capacity, Mr Hodzi was deputy attorney-general in charge of the legal advice section since 2012.

His predecessor was Adv Goba who replaced Mr Johannes Tomana who in turn replaced Mr Sobusa Gula-Ndebele who left office in May 2008.