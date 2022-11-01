Mutoko man stabs wife to death, kills himself

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A 33-year-old Mutoko man, Obey Masango, allegedly killed his wife in cold blood before he later committed suicide, police have reported.

It is alleged that Masango from Utonga village accused his wife Chipo Mabaya of having an extramarital affair.

Allegations are that on Saturday last week, the couple went to sleep together with their 6-year-old daughter.

Reports suggest that in the middle of the night, when Mabaya was asleep, Masango grabbed his Okapi knife and stabbed his wife once in the neck and twice on the back of her head, killing her instantly.It is said he took the knife and placed it in a bucket near his wife’s lifeless body.

After discovering that his wife was dead, Masango allegedly went outside where he took a rope and hung himself on one of the roof beams in their bedroom.

Early on Sunday morning, their daughter woke up and discovered that her parents were dead.

She proceeded to her grandmother’s place and informed her of the incident.

The grandmother informed other villagers about the incident who then made a report to Mutoko police station.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Shadreck Zisengwe (29) of Mapako village in Mutoko after he fatally assaulted Goodwell Chiutsi of the same village, accusing him of stealing his chicken.

Zisengwe reportedly found Chiutsi drinking beer at Nyamuzuwe business centre with his friend Onayi Usayi, and accused him of stealing his chicken.

A misunderstanding arose and Zisengwe is said to have picked a wooden log that he used to assault Chiutsi and only stopped after discovering that Chiutsi was unconscious.

Mashonaland East police provincial deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed both incidents and urged the public to always seek peaceful ways of solving disputes or seek counselling from relatives or community leaders.