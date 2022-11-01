President leaves for Cote d’Ivoire

President Mnangagwa bids farewell to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon. - Picture by Believe Nyakudjara

Kudakwashe Mugari Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa has left for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to attend the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022, the largest transactional investment marketplace on the continent, at the invitation of the African Development Bank (AfDB), which is one of the founding partners of the platform.

He was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, service chiefs and senior Government officials.

The objectives of the forum, which will be the first face-to-face interaction since 2019 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, are the creation of a platform to attract domestic and foreign direct investment in Africa for the purpose of advancing projects to bankable stages, raising capital and speeding up financial closure of deals.

Running under the theme “Building Economic Resilience through Sustainable Investments”, it aims to nurture fruitful engagements between the public and private sectors, leading to the realisation of bankable and de-risked projects within a conducive environment.

The President is accompanied by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Industry and Trade Minister Sekai Nzenza, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka.