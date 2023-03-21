Mutizwa wary of Highlanders

Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos are wary of their weekend’s opponents, Highlanders, who they meet in the Castle Lager Premiership match day two.

The army side got off to a winning start with victory against fellow army side Cranborne Bullets on Monday afternoon.

But Chauya Chipembere coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa is already looking forward to the high-profile clash against the Bulawayo giants.

Mutizwa, however, is banking on the home ground advantage.

“Highlanders are another worrisome team. Previously, playing at home we would always beat them and then away we would lose or sometimes win,” said Mutizwa.

Highlanders kicked off their 2023 campaign with a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields.