Man in court for murder

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare man has appeared in court for allegedly killing a person with an unknown object and went ahead to steal some property at the deceased’s house.

Monton Samanyika (29) who is facing murder charges appeared before Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The matter was remanded to March 27 for routine remand.

Allegations are that on March 11, Samanyika followed the deceased on his way home when he was coming from a local bar.

He then hit him with an unknown object on the back of his head until he became unconscious.

Samanyika then took the deceased’s house keys from his trousers.

He went to his house and unlocked his bedroom door where he stole four television sets, an HP laptop and three cell phones.

The complainant later died at hospital due to the injuries he had sustained.

Samanyika was found in possession of stolen Hisense television set.