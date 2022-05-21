Musengezi granted bail

Court Reporter

The man accused of using a fake address to join Zanu PF structures, was yesterday granted $30 000 bail by a Harare magistrate while awaiting trial on fraud charges.

As part of his bail conditions, Sybeth Musengezi was ordered to report once to CID Law and Order and not to interfere with witnesses.

The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje had opposed bail saying Musengezi was of no fixed abode and it would be difficult to locate him once granted bail.

The State argue that dishonesty was proved with the original fake address and since he had known the witnesses for a long time he was likely to interfere with them.

Musengezi, through lawyer Mr Doug Coltart, told the court that he was of fixed abode and claimed that the police had verified his address.

He offered $20 000 for bail but the magistrate, accepting he was a suitable candidate for bail, thought the sum deposited should be higher. Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Musengezi, acting in common purpose with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka, misrepresented to Zanu PF that he stayed at 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare, for him to join as a member of the party’s Muzinda 1A District.

He was then registered and became a member.

In 2019, Musengezi allegedly connived with Taurai Mutimbanyoka and misrepresented that he was within the cells of Zanu PF’s Mai Chitepo Branch, Muzinda 1 District.

The court heard that Musengezi also became eligible for elections to a Zanu PF branch position or post, a preserve only for Zanu PF political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures.

Musengezi was then elected as the Zanu PF Mai Chitepo Branch Muzinda H District Youth Wing vice chairperson. It is alleged that Musengezi deprived the party of its good reputation and good administration. He also allegedly participated in Zanu PF political elections and programmes, which he was not entitled to and which he would not have been able to join if he was not a member. Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda presided over the case.