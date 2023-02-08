Murder cases on the increase

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a 37-year-old man who is on the run after he allegedly stabbed to death a man he suspected of having an affair with his ex-girlfriend in Chiredzi.

The suspect, Tongai Ingwani stabbed Leeborn Chitsutsu (35) with an okapi knife four times on the thigh following an argument.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and expressed concern over an increase in murder cases.

“Police in Chiredzi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tongai Ingwani aged 37 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on February 5, 2023, at Mutomani Business Centre.

“The suspect stabbed the victim, Leeborn Chitsutsu aged 35 with an okapi knife four times on the thigh after being suspicious that his ex-girlfriend was having a love affair with the victim,” he said.

In a related incident, police in Norton have arrested Admire Muchengi (23) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on Sunday at Plot 21, Midland Village, Sandringham in which the victim, Herbert Javangwe (69) died after being hit with a wooden log for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a suspected murder case in which the victim, Kennedy Lovemore (24) died on admission at a local hospital after being found bleeding with a deep stab wound on the shoulder along a footpath opposite Koala Park Abattoir, Retreat Farm, Waterfalls.

Police in Makosa are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Lickson Tsabora (28), who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on February 2 at Kaupfu Village, Mudzi.

The suspect assaulted the victim, Sturborn Chikira (34), to death with a hoe, after the victim had approached him to resolve a misunderstanding which had risen between the two during a beer-drinking spree at Mawuyu Shops.

In Zaka, police are investigating a case of murder which occurred on February 2 at Pezisai Village.

The suspect, Efeso Chabata who is on the run assaulted his father, Calisto Chabata (52), to death with a wooden log after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.

Police in Inyathi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Gamalithe Dlodlo alias Gama of Nesigwe Nkayi, who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Connet Mtimeni (28) died on January 28 after being stabbed with a knife once on the back following an argument over an unknown issue on 28/01/23 at Fuze Mine, Matapa.