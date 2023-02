Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Knox Mutizwa was honoured by South African Premiership football side Lamontville Golden Arrows at the weekend.

Mutizwa, who is the team’s all-time leading goal scorer, was celebrated before their game against Royal Aim in which he scored again, to take his tally to 51 goals.

However, the Durban-based outfit lost the match 1-2.

Mutizwa surpassed Mabhudi Khenyeza’s previous record of 39 goals in 2021.