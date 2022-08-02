Mukuru money transfer agency robbers still on the run

Crime Reporter

Police have said they are still looking for the four armed robbers who raided a Safeguard Security company cash-in-transit vehicle just outside Mukuru money transfer agency in Bulawayo, before stealing US$100 000 and over R500 000 on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8.40am at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street in what police believe could be an inside job.

The robbers, who were traveling in a Toyota Mark X, pounced on the security company vehicle soon after the security guards had parked at Mukuru premises.

They then disarmed three security guards before loading the cash, which was in two trunks, into their get-away vehicle and sped off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still looking for the robbers.

“We are still looking for these four armed robbers who are still at large,” he said. “It is not true that arrests have been made as is being circulated in some sections of the media and the social media.

“Whoever is peddling such reports is lying and we believe that it’s a ploy to disrupt investigations.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police will release details on any developments over the case.

A team of detectives has since been assigned to conduct investigations on the case.