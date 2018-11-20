Mukanya, Gweru rekindle romance after 14 years

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

Anxiety has gripped Gweru as Chimurenga music lovers are anticipating the return of legendary Thomas “ Mukanya” Mapfumo to the city after a 14-year absence.

Gweru will be Mapfumo’s first port of call when he returns for a nationwide tour next month.

Mapfumo is scheduled to perform at the Gold Club in Gweru on December 7.

This will be his first show in Gweru in over a decade after having last performed here in 2004 at Educare Hall where he put up a scintillating performance which his Chimurenga aficionados reckon as the best performance ever. So engraved are the memories that the enthusiasm has sent Gweru music lovers, some of whom were still toddlers when he last visited the city, into euphoria of happiness and anticipation.

Mapfumo show organisers, Republic Entertainment Spokesperson, Max Mugaba said Mukanya, as he is affectionately known by his legion of fans, will first perform in Gweru before going on a nationwide tour.

He said the organisers were expecting to attract more than 5 000 revellers on the day.

“We are happy that the Chimurenga Godfather is coming to Gweru. He is set to perform on December 7 at the Golf Club. Mukanya last performed in Gweru in 2004 at Educare Hall where he had fans eating from his palm.

“We want to attract more than 5 000 people to the show and we assure you that there will be tight security to protect the crowd. We are confident Mukanya will put up a scintillating performance on the day. He has new offerings and Gweru will have a chance to be the first to see him perform,” he said.

Mugaba said Mapfumo will also perform in Masvingo, Bulawayo, Kariba, Mutare before wrapping up his performance on December 31 in Harare.

A music lover Ignatius Shonhiwa from Mkoba 20 recalls when the singer last visited Gweru.

“I have no doubt that Mukanya will put up a superb performance. I was still young when he last came to Gweru in 2004 and I remember very well his last show.

“The place was fully packed such that people endured the harsh weather outside the hall just to hear him play after failing to gain entry. We hope that this time he will perform at a spacious venue to allow more fans to come,” he said.