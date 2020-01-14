Mugadza wary of Malawi

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

YOUNG Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza is wary of the threat posed by Malawi who they meet in the first leg of the women’s Under-20 World Cup football qualifier this Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The national Under-20 women’s football team regrouped after four months, having last played in the Under-20 COSAFA Championships in South Africa last year.

And the veteran coach Mugadza did not waste time getting her team in shape after the Festive Season.

Yesterday Mugadza said although the team has picked up in terms of fitness, they are not underrating their opponents who naturally are behind in women’s football achievements as compared to Zimbabwe.

“So far we managed to do our tests in terms of fitness level. The girls are improving with each passing day in terms of reaction and endurance than when we started last Wednesday.

“We have covered almost everything we need to cover. We are coming from the Festive Season and they were indulging in all sorts of food and sugars but I am happy they have quickly adjusted and are putting in a lot of work,” Mugadza said.

The former Mighty Warriors skipper said they respect Malawi and will go there with a good attitude.

“Each and every team is improving and there are no longer small teams in women’s football especially in the Southern African Region.

“They have a competitive schools league and we need to be at our best, it’s not going to be easy,” Mugadza said.

The former Mighty Warriors coach also rallied behind the Under-17 women’s side who lost 5-0 in an away World Cup qualifier against Botswana on Friday.

“Talking about our Under-17 team, it is their first time to participate in an international competition while their opponents played at the Under-17 COSAFA Championships in South Africa.

“We are happy that we have a team competing at the highest level and we are not looking at the results at this point in time but they are the future team for Zimbabwe. The technical team need to regroup the side and play in the return leg in Bulawayo,” said Mugadza.

The Harare City coach is working with a squad of 25 players and will choose her final squad on Wednesday before departure for Blantyre.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Shonga (Harare City), Mellisa Chinwadzimba (Conduit), Rujeko Kunze (Sodbury).

Defenders: Faith Chezhara (Harare City), Sharon Teterai (Black Rhinos), Moreblessing Mbwende (Harare City), Precious Baison (Auckland), Adiona Nyamugure (Faith Drive), Anne Ndura (Conduit), Rudo Magwaza (Conduit).

Midfielders: Memory Nyaunde (Auckland), Rennie Mudimbu (Faith Drive), Tinotenda Sakara (Harare City), Nothando Mthunzi (Magwegwe Star), Valerio Packry (Harare City), Gletwyn Zawo (Faith Drive), Beater Chako (Manhingi), Rossana Mutsipa (Sodbury), Ashley Inusa (Weerams), Ennet Chemhere (Heart of Oak).

Strikers: Diana Ross Banda (Queen Lozikei Academy), Shyleen Dambamuromo (Faith Drive), Talent Bizeki (Manhingi), Sharon Ncube (Cyclone), Natalie Murove (Sodbury).