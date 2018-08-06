Mugabe has betrayed revolution: War vets

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The war veterans leadership has compared former president Mr Robert Mugabe’s level of betrayal to that of liberation struggle sell- out, Morrison Nyathi.

At the height of the liberation struggle, Nyathi — a Zanla fighter — led Rhodesian forces to Nyadzonia Camp in Mozambique where they massacred over 1 000 guerrillas.

It is recorded as one of the worst massacres during the 14-year-long war.

Mr Mugabe announced just before the election that he was going to vote for MDC-Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, a clear indication that he had turned his back on Zanu-PF.

Addressing war veterans and Zanu-PF supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association secretary-general, Cde Victor Matemadanda said by voting MDC-Alliance, a party that has been his rival since 1999, instead of the revolutionary party, Mr Mugabe had sold out.

He made the remarks addressing journalists at Zanu-PF Harare provincial offices yesterday.

“People can be bought just like how Mugabe was bought,” said Cde Matemadanda.

“During his rule, he has been telling Zimbabweans to persevere. Mugabe saw children perishing, but continued to say continue fighting, but he now stands up to say I will not vote for Zanu-PF.

“If you hate (President) Emmerson Mnangagwa or Matemadanda, are their faces written Zanu-PF? Were you always doing good for us all during your 40-year reign? People have asked you to rest because the body is tired and you still want Zimbabweans to continue following you. No.

“That shows us that selling out has no age or level. Mugabe has sold out. Mugabe and Nyathi are now in the same class because Nyathi wanted the revolution to end on that day and Mugabe wanted Zanu-PF and the revolution to perish on July 30, 2018.

“So, Mugabe and Nyathi are one person and deserve the same treatment.”

Cde Matemadanda described Mr Mugabe as a merchant of destabilisation and that was the basis upon which people went into the street to demonstrate against his rule in November last year.

“As long as people feel that the revolution is now being derailed, we will revive it the same way we did in November,” he said.

“We fought for land. This dispensation that we now have is not for leaders, but for the people of Zimbabwe.

“So, there are some people who cannot limit their frustration, who want to end their frustration on everybody. There are some merchants of destabilisation.”

Turning to the violence that rocked Harare on Wednesday last week, Cde Matemadanda blamed Mr Chamisa whom he said had grabbed power in his party through the back door.

He castigated the international media and other organisations for failing to give prominence to the destruction that Zanu-PF suffered at its offices, saying there was going to be a huge outcry had the same thing occurred to the opposition.

“The European Union should come and view this damage inflicted on Zanu-PF,” said Cde Matemadanda.

“They should not turn a blind eye to this damage.”

Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa,hailed Zanu-PF supporters, saying they did well compared to previous elections.

“Yes, we might have not done well in Harare, but the numbers that we got surpassed the previous election,” he said.

“We are happy that our President won and he will carry forward his vision.”