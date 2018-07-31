Mugabe casts his vote in Highfield

Former president Robert Mugabe checks for his name on the voters roll.

Herald Reporter

Former president Mr Robert Mugabe cast his vote at Mhofu Government Primary School in Highfield yesterday. Mr Mugabe, now 94, looked frail and had difficulties in walking when he arrived at the polling station around 1pm, several hours after local and international journalists had gathered at the polling station.

Mr Mugabe has always cast his vote in Highfield, where he still owns a house, since independence in 1980.

Mr Mugabe, who was accompanied by his wife Grace and daughter Bona, was mobbed by mostly MDC Alliance youths chanting their party’s slogan.

He responded by waving the open palm symbol of the MDC, giving a hint that he is indeed working in cahoots with MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, as earlier reported.

Inside the polling station, the out-of-sorts Mr Mugabe spent roughly 30 minutes being assisted by his daughter Bona to cast his vote.

He spent a long time chatting with Bona inside the voting booth before he cast his vote, which contributed to the long time he took.

An impatient Grace, who stood in the corner watching, had to intervene, causing commotion in the small booth as the ex-president’s aides were also close by.

Mr Mugabe finally cast his vote before leaving the polling station nearly 30 minutes later.

A small crowd of MDC-Alliance -affiliated youths continued chanting their slogans as Mr Mugabe emerged out of the polling station.

He left without saying a word, a stark departure from his previousyears when he would address the media soon after emerging from the polling station.

Mrs Grace Mugabe only comment was to say she was “happy about this election”.