Mudzi man in soup for illegal cultivation of mbanje

Brighton Kapirima (kneeling) soon after his arrest by police officers for illegal cultivation of Mbanje. Flanking him from both sides are officers from ZRP Kotwa, Mudzi

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police have arrested Brighton Kapirima (38) from Mudzi on allegations of illegal cultivation and possession of mbanje.

Kapirima who lives under Chief Mukota was arrested on January 9, 2024, during the night by officers from Kotwa, who had been tipped off by the public that he was illegally cultivating and selling dagga.

Upon his arrest, police officers recovered some processed dagga stashed in a sack.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrest in a statement.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers from Kotwa Post went to Chivaka village clad in civilian attire and identified the garden and gathered information. On January 9, 2024, the police officers went to Kapirima’s homestead and interviewed him. He admitted that he had about two grams of processed dagga which was in the sack in his bedroom.

“Kapirima then led the police officers to his garden where 27 plants of dagga which were about two metres in length were recovered. He was then escorted to the police post where he was detained,” he said.

Insp Chazovachiyi said investigations are in progress.