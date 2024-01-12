Robbers raid police roadblock, kill one

George Maponga in Masvingo

Four unidentified suspected armed robbers allegedly shot and killed a person at a business centre in Masvingo after they had initially robbed police officers manning a traffic checkpoint near Muchakata Business Centre in the district where they left some of the officers naked after taking away their uniforms at gunpoint.

Two of the unidentified suspects who were armed with a yet unknown number of pistols had allegedly first hired a Honda Fit taxi at a top supermarket in Masvingo City centre under the guise they wanted to travel to Nemanwa Growth Point to seek the services of a prophetic healer. Along the way near Sikato Primary School, two suspects told the taxi driver to stop and collect their two other colleagues.

However, after the taxi driver had stopped near Sikato they robbed him of his vehicle at gunpoint and drove towards Muchakata Business Centre where they encountered a police roadblock along the Muchakata-Nemanwa road.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the gang of four fired shots at the traffic police officers before ordering them to lie on the ground.

”The suspects robbed the police officers at the roadblock of their belongings including uniforms leaving some of them without clothes before they sped off,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

”The suspects continued on the warpath and robbed another unknown person of his Toyota Fun Cargo vehicle which they took after dumping the Honda Fit. They arrived at a yet-to-be-disclosed business centre in Masvingo where they tried to rob people of various belongings before they fatally shot one person who tried to resist. They pumped three bullets in the person’s body but details on the victim’s identity and exact place of occurrence are still sketchy,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi assured members of the public that police were hunting down the suspects and they would be soon nabbed to account for their actions.