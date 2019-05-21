MUDIMU CHOOSES WARRIORS AHEAD OF CONTRACT TALKS

WHAT A PATRIOT . . . Zimbabwe defender Alec Mudimu will not personally oversee his contract extension talks after choosing to be on national duty with the Warriors

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Alec Mudimu has mandated his agents to deal with a possible extension of his deal with Welsh club Cefn Druids while he concentrates on the assignments for his beloved Warriors.

Mudimu arrived in Harare for the Warriors’ camp, which began in the capital yesterday, ahead of their departure for the COSAFA Cup tournament in Durban, South Africa, next week.

His two-year contract with his team is set to expire on June 30, before even the completion of the group stage ties at the Nations Cup.

But, he won’t directly take part in the negotiations because of his Warriors’ commitments.

Instead his agents, Pro Ethical Sports Management, will pursue the talks while he will be in Egypt.

“At the moment, the negotiations are still on, I am yet to sign my contract with Druids but, for now, I am fully focused on helping my country at COSAFA and AFCON,’’ he said.

“It’s a big moment for me, representing my county. It’s actually a rare opportunity to do so.’’

He expressed disappointment over the manner in which the season unfolded for his team which failed to nail a UEFA Europa League spot after finishing a lowly 10th in a 12-team league.

“This has not been the best of our seasons as we failed to qualify for the EUFA Europa League,’’ he said.

“So, it didn’t work out as well as we wanted but I believe the squad is still strong. We finished strongly.’’

Mudimu said the Warriors stand a good chance of going all the way if they keep focused.

“We just have to go out there, find solutions to what has been hampering us from progressing beyond the group stages and then see where we can end up,’’ he said.

“As a footballer, I just believe when you work hard as a team, nothing is impossible.

“Egypt are a massive team and that they will be playing at home gives them even an edge over us but we are a team chasing our own dream as well.

“We can go out there and play good football and, that way, you can produce fantastic results.”

By yesterday, goalkeeper George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda, Talbert Shumba, Lawrence Mhlanga, Byron Madzokere, Devine Lunga, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Danny Phiri, Butholezwe Ncube, Ovidy Karuru, Richard Hachiro, Talent Chawapihwa, Leeroy Mavhunga, Thabani Kamusoko, Evans Rusike, Tino Kadewere and Knox Mtizwa had all joined camp.

Elvis Chipezeze, Tafadzwa Kutinyu and Rodwell Chinyengetere are expected tomorrow.

The England-based duo of Admiral Muskwe and Tendayi Darikwa have booked their flights for Thursday.

Marvelous Nakamba, who played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-2 home win over Antwerp at the weekend, will arrive on Friday.

The Zambia-based contingent of Dennis Dauda, Jimmy Dzingai and Tafadzwa Rusike are expected on Sunday since their league is only set to wrap up at the weekend.

Skipper Knowledge Musona will fly straight to Durban because he has issues he is sorting out with his club who have a new player/manager, Vincent Kompany.

Kaizer Chiefs players, Khama Billiat and Teenage Hadebe, have end-of-season awards on Friday so plans are still being working out whether they come here or they fly straight to Durban. But big striker Nyasha Mushekwi will fly straight from China to Nigeria for the friendly against the Super Eagles set for June 8.

Kuda Mahachi will only join the team in Durban on June 2 because he has a wedding on June 1 but he will not participate in the COSAFA games.