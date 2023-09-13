Mtukudzi protégé Mbeu to launch fifth album

Arts Correspondent

Afro-fusion singer, Mbeu, who is a mentee of the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, is set to drop his fifth album on September 30 at Jongwe Corner, Hatfield, in Harare.

Born Ashton Nyahora, the Afro-fusion sensation said all the logistics were now in place for the launch of the new album.

The new album will take his tally to five under his belt.

The new album is titled “Nhanzwa” with eight tracks namely “Chipo”, “Dzirikutungana”, “Dzakapfumbama”, “Mujolo”, “Famba Murume”, “Bvumavaranda”, “Svitsa Tsvene” and “Kana Nzira”.

In an interview with The Herald Entertainment, Mbeu’s manager Faith Mashami said everything was now in place.

“Everything is now in place for our album launch,” said Mashami.

Mbeu chose September 30 for the launch of his new album to coincide with his 31st birthday, which falls on the same date.

“On September 30, I’m turning 31 years- old so that is the reason why I chose that date for my new album launch so that it can coincide with my birthday celebrations,” he said.

The Mhodzi Tribe band frontman believes that through him, fans of the late veteran singer and national hero Mtukudzi will not miss him much.

Mbeu said he was working hard to help preserve the legacy of the late national hero.

“In me, people will see the smaller version of the late national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi,” he said.

“I want to use the notes he gave me when he was still alive so that his name cannot be forgotten in the arts industry.”

The Pakare Paye graduate said the new album was fully baked, and for the recording he recruited talented and professional band members.

The album was mixed and mastered by Tammy Bimha of Naletha Media.

The band that recorded the album consists of Mbeu on acoustic and lead vocals, Watson Chidzomba on drums, Panashe Muronda on lead, Denzel Songo on bass, Revive Jorafani on keyboard, Farie Madungwe and Bethel Mangana on backing vocals, Admire Mwashita on percussion and sound engineer Tinotenda Dhliwayo.

Some music producers have commented Mbeu’s efforts and hope his offing will be one of his best albums considering the time he took to produce it, plus the money invested.

Clive “Mono” Mukundu, who is a revered music producer and also a former band member of Oliver Mtukudzi’s Black Spirits band, said the new album could be the turning point for Mbeu.

Mukundu also applauded the talent of the 31-year old Afro-fusion artiste.

“I believe this new album is the turning point for Mbeu’s career,” he said. “I have listened to some of his songs and I believe that many of them will be some hits.

“Also, the album is well invested in terms of money, skilled labour, time, plus the versatility of the artiste. I knew Mbeu the days when I was at Pakaye Paye Arts Centre when I worked with the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.”

The album launch will be open to everyone, with an admission fee of US$10, and an opportunity to purchase the album.

After the launch, Mbeu will tour of various parts of the country and in other countries to market the album.