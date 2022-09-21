MSU research and innovation expose begins

Prof Laurine Chikoko speaks at the opening of the MSU 2022 expose.

Sifelani Tsiko-Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

THE 2022 Midlands State University (MSU) research and innovation expose started on Wednesday with researchers showcasing new innovations that could help transform Zimbabwe’s economy into a knowledge and innovation-driven one.

MSU executive director of Research and Innovation Professor Laurine Chikoko said the essence of the expo is to explore more ways to commercialise research done by investors and innovators to spur the country’s economic growth.

“This three – day event is our opportunity to show our research and innovation outputs that will contribute to the economic development of the country,” she said.

“The exposè has also given us an opportunity to break the barriers between industry and academia collaboration.”

The MSU research and innovation exposè is running under the theme: “Explore your future with Midlands State University; Research, Innovate and Industrialise.”

At the 2022 MSU expose edition – innovators and start-ups from the university, corporates, other colleges and universities, industry and the general public will be afforded an opportunity to showcase their innovations to Zimbabwe and the world.

The expose activities will include an opening ceremony, technical sessions, high level dialogues, platforms for interaction between investors, innovators and researchers and presentation of awards.

An open day for high school students would also be held.

MSU has registered milestones in terms of innovations and expansion.

It has the first Zimbabwean research unit to be accepted to participate in the annual “Teknofest” competition on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to be held in Samsun, Turkey this month.

The competition is designed to foster interest in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), stimulate interest in UAS technologies and careers, and engage students in a challenging mission.

In July, President Mnangagwa opened the MSU National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre which is expected to widen the provision of pathological and diagnostic services to Zimbabweans.

The centre will offer technology-driven pathology services to national, regional and international clients and will establish global strategic research partnerships in Biomedical Engineering, Biopharmaceuticals and Medical Biotechnology.