Mrs Masisi charmed

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Botswana First Lady Neo Jane Masisi was yesterday impressed by the India-Africa Incubation Centre launched by President Mnangagwa recently to advance the country’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

Mrs Masisi also toured the National Heroes Acre in Harare to get an appreciation of the national monument.

She was accompanied by Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.

Speaking after seeing the machinery at the incubation centre, Mrs Masisi said the operations were impressive.

“Coming to the incubation centre, I am really overwhelmed,” she said.

“It is amazing how these operations take place on a small space like this. You don’t need to build something that is a mega building. To me it looks like very simple operations. Once you have trained them, they are good to go.”

She said staff at the centre was devoted to work.

“I cannot read their hearts, but I can see that these people are dedicated entrepreneurs,” Mrs Masisi said.

“I am impressed and tempted to come back again. I want to say thank for arranging this for me.”

The centre specialises in equipping young people with entrepreneurial skills to start their own businesses.

It is in sync with President Mnangagwa’s vision of transforming the economy into an upper-middle income status by 2030.

Turning to the National Heroes’ Acre, Mrs Masisi said: “I was very impressed with the Heroes Acre and extremely touched by the honour that you give to those who have departed. The size of the place is amazing — a carrying capacity of 5 000 and you said the numbers can double in reality. So it was touching that you took honour to these people. Secondly, I was very happy that you have heroes and heroines that you recognise. Those are the women that have done good.”

She laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.