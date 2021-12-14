Mr Mawaza bounces back with ‘Monica Toliae’

Ivan Zhakata

Arts Correspondent

SOUTH African-based Zimbabwean musician Masimba Jekete (34) popularly known as Mr Mawaza, has bounced back with a new rhumba video called ‘‘Monica Toliae’’.

In less than a week after its release, the video is already trending on YouTube and has more than 7 000 views.

Born in Kadoma, Mr Mawaza has been an inspirational singer, songwriter and dancer in the city where he is regarded as the “King of Rumba”.

He relocated to Cape Town in South Africa in 2010 with a mission to collaborate with South African artists.

Mr Mawaza said ‘‘Monica Toliae’’ was inspired by his love for the rhumba genre and it was more like an early Christmas treat to his fans.

“I am back again with a single track for Christmas called ‘Monica Toliae’ which I recorded in Congo featuring Papa Gee Kibala,” he said.

“It was produced by Dr Paul at Pan Africa Studios and this is the greatest hit of my life. I also did a collaboration with a South African lady called Zami Mdingi and Chunda Dee from Tanzania on a track called ‘Dance Mawaza’ and the song is trending on YouTube.

“In 2020, I did a seven-track album called ‘Kim London’. The album was one of my greatest hits and it is trending on social media and the title track “Kim London” was on number 48 on ZBC’s Coca-Cola top 50. Other six tracks on the album included ‘Ghetto Story’, ‘Hauchada Here’, ‘True Love’, ‘Ndi Mwari’, ‘I’m Sorry’ and ‘Dai Ndakaziva’.”

Mr Mawaza said the album ‘Kim London’ made him to realise that he has a huge following on social media, especially in South Africa.

He said the song ‘Ghetto Story’ stole the limelight on Tiktok, with his fans demanding for more of his songs.