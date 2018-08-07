MPs to be sworn in after ED inauguration

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

THE official opening of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe and the swearing in of newly-elected Members of Parliament will take place after the inauguration of President- elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda, said yesterday.

President Mnangagwa will officially open the First Session of the Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.

In an interview, Mr Chokuda said the dates and the processes were dependent on when the President will be inaugurated.

The swearing-in of the legislators comes after Zanu-PF retained its two thirds majority in the National Assembly after winning 145 out of the 210 constituencies.

MDC Alliance won 63 seats with the National Patriotic Front (NPF) winning one seat in the Midlands Province while an independent candidate, Mr Temba Mliswa, retained his seat in Norton.

“In terms of Section 143 (1) of the Constitution the life of the Ninth Parliament will begin on the day the President-elect is sworn in,” said Mr Chokuda.

“He will then advise us of the date of official opening of Parliament in terms of Section 145 (1).This, however, must not be more than 30 days after the President elect is sworn-in.”

Mr Chokuda added that he will advise on the dates as guided by the Constitution.

“The date for swearing-in of members and election of the Speaker of Parliament and President of the Senate and their deputies will be set by the Clerk of Parliament in terms of Section 145 (2). It is clear that these processes are dependent on when the inauguration of the President happens,” he said.