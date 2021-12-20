Mozambican judge held hostage for two days, force marched to ATM to withdraw money

Mozambican police have arrested two men who broke into the home of a judge in Manhiça district, Maputo province, and held her hostage for two days before force marching her to an ATM to withdraw some money.

Local media on Monday quoted the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) spokesperson Elino Pangane saying the two men were members of a gang of three who forced the judge to ask family members to transfer 140 000 meticais (about €2 000) to their bank account in exchange for her freedom.

Pangane said a day after they entered the residence, the leader of the robbers forcibly took the judge to an ATM machine where she withdrew the required money.

He said the gang also stole a computer and cell phones belonging to the judge.

A police operation resulted in the arrest of two of the three robbers and the recovery of some of the belongings taken from the judge’s house.

Pangane said the leader of the gang had fled to Gaza province, and a search was currently underway to account for him. – AIM-NEW ZIANA