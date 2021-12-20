Parirenyatwa hospital crippled after 436 staffers go into isolation with Covid-19

At least 436 workers from all departments at Zimbabwe’s largest medical centre, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals are in isolation after contracting Covid-19 while on duty, an official has said.

Hospital spokesperson Linos Dhire said operations had been scaled down as a result of the situation.

“The rate of infections is quite higher at our institutions compared to previous waves, which is a reflection of incidences of Covid-19 in the community.

“We have a significant number of staff members across all departments who are in isolation.

“The infections are affecting service delivery in our hospital,” he said.

Zimbabwe on Thursday recorded 4 247 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths, pushing the national cumulative infections to 186 304.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, active Covid-19 cases rose to 49 396.

Over the past two weeks, the country recorded a 472 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases.

This prompted the government to introduce a few changes to existing Covid-19 regulations including scaling down all government activities to 30 percent in response to the rising Covid-19 infections. – New Ziana