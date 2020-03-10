Movie soundtracks boost musician’s career

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Making soundtracks for award winning local feature film “Gonarezhou: The Movie” has been a major career boost for Masvingo-based musician Blessing Maramba, aka WekwaMaramba.

The Afro-fusion musician said being part of the movie that won the prestigious Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) held in Los Angeles last month boosted his confidence such that he now anticipates more doors to open for him in future.

“This has set a high bar for me which I have to surpass in order to continue growing,” said Maramba.

“I also believe it will definitely bring more opportunities and recognition both internationally and locally, as my work is already out there on credible projects.”

The soft-spoken crooner revealed that the creative process required for an ordinary single is different from that of a soundtrack.

“Creation for a soundtrack, is challenging as the words have to come from a place that suits the on-screen narrative. On a film soundtrack there’s more effort of getting to the character consciously and being artistic about it which is no easy feat.”

Maramba’s songs featured on the official soundtrack and in the film include “Tine Rudo” a love song, “I need a hug “ a song that expresses divine powers, “Vulela” and “Kumusha” which the artiste describes as lamentations about the tough situations people encounter in life.

“There is also a rendition I did of “Zvibvunze”, a song commonly sung at funerals and by members of apostolic sects,” said Maramba

Riding on the hype of “Gonarezhou: The Movie”, Maramba plans to launch an extended play (EP).

“After the EP release I will embark on a national and international tour,” he said.

“Gonarezhou: The Movie” is a feature film on poaching in Zimbabwe.

It features a star-studded line-up that includes Eddie Sandifolo, Tammy Moyo, Tendaishe Chitima and Charles Muzemba.